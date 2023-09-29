Friday's game that pits the Seattle Mariners (86-73) against the Texas Rangers (89-70) at T-Mobile Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Mariners. Game time is at 10:10 PM ET on September 29.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Bryan Woo (4-5) to the mound, while Nathan Eovaldi (12-4) will answer the bell for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, September 29, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Rangers vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In their last 10 contests, the Rangers were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.

When it comes to the over/under, Texas and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Rangers' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 45 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (46.7%) in those games.

Texas has a mark of 14-17 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

Texas is the third-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 5.5 runs per game (875 total).

Rangers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.29 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Rangers Schedule