Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Perry County, Mississippi this week. Details on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Mississippi This Week

  • Tishomingo County
  • Monroe County

    • Perry County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

    Perry Central High School at St. Patrick High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Biloxi, MS
    • Conference: 3A Region 8
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.