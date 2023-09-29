Mississippi BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.
If you're looking to wager on a game matchup today but would like some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with -110 odds and the team you picked does win, you'd get back $19.
Although it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a bigger payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.
The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 56.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110, and you'll get $19 back if you're right!
Games to Bet on Today
Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Location: Queens, New York
- TV Channel: SNY (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Phillies (-120)
- Moneyline Underdog: Mets (+100)
- Total: 8
San Diego Padres vs. Chicago White Sox
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Padres (-145)
- Moneyline Underdog: White Sox (+120)
- Total: 8.5
Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- TV Channel: BSMW (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Reds (-125)
- Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals (+105)
- Total: 9
Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: BSSE (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Braves (-300)
- Moneyline Underdog: Nationals (+240)
- Total: 10
Louisville Cardinals vs. NC State Wolfpack
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: NC State (-3.5)
- NC State Moneyline: -175
- Louisville Moneyline: +145
- Total: 55.5
Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: BSDET (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Guardians (-115)
- Moneyline Underdog: Tigers (-105)
- Total: 8
Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- TV Channel: MASN (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Orioles (-135)
- Moneyline Underdog: Red Sox (+110)
- Total: 8
Houston Astros vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: ARID (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Diamondbacks (-135)
- Moneyline Underdog: Astros (+110)
- Total: 8.5
Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Location: Anaheim, California
- TV Channel: BSW (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Angels (-150)
- Moneyline Underdog: Athletics (+125)
- Total: 8
Cincinnati Bearcats vs. BYU Cougars
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Location: Provo, Utah
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: BYU (-1.5)
- BYU Moneyline: -120
- Cincinnati Moneyline: +100
- Total: 49.5
