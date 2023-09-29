Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Greene County, Mississippi? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Mississippi This Week

  • Tishomingo County
  • Monroe County

    • Greene County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

    Pass Christian High School at Greene County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Leakesville, MS
    • Conference: 4A Region 8
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.