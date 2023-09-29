Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in De Soto County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
There is high school football action in De Soto County, Mississippi this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Other Games in Mississippi This Week
De Soto County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
University School of Jackson at Northpoint Christian School
- Game Time: 6:52 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Southaven, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
