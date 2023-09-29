Braves vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Friday's contest features the Atlanta Braves (103-56) and the Washington Nationals (69-90) squaring off at Truist Park (on September 29) at 7:20 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 win for the Braves.
The probable starters are Allan Winans (1-2) for the Braves and Trevor Williams (6-10) for the Nationals.
Braves vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 6, Nationals 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.
- The Braves have a record of 3-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The Braves have won 95, or 66%, of the 144 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Atlanta is 5-3 this season when entering a game favored by -300 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 75% chance of a victory for the Braves.
- Atlanta has scored the most runs (927) in baseball so far this year.
- The Braves have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 24
|@ Nationals
|L 3-2
|Allan Winans vs Jackson Rutledge
|September 24
|@ Nationals
|W 8-5
|Spencer Strider vs Joan Adon
|September 26
|Cubs
|W 7-6
|Bryce Elder vs Justin Steele
|September 27
|Cubs
|W 6-5
|Darius Vines vs Jameson Taillon
|September 28
|Cubs
|W 5-3
|AJ Smith-Shawver vs Marcus Stroman
|September 29
|Nationals
|-
|Allan Winans vs Trevor Williams
|September 30
|Nationals
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Joan Adon
|October 1
|Nationals
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Jackson Rutledge
