Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Attala County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Attala County, Mississippi? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Mississippi This Week
Attala County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Velma Jackson High School at Ethel High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Ethel, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nanih Waiya High School at McAdams High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Sallis, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.