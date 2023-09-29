The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia (.390 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Bryan Woo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Mariners.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia has 29 doubles, 39 home runs and 63 walks while hitting .245.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 107th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 62.8% of his 145 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.7% of those games.

In 24.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has driven home a run in 63 games this year (43.4%), including more than one RBI in 18.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

He has scored in 51.0% of his games this season (74 of 145), with two or more runs 27 times (18.6%).

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 69 .271 AVG .220 .359 OBP .294 .601 SLG .425 40 XBH 28 25 HR 14 62 RBI 45 80/34 K/BB 90/29 4 SB 5

Mariners Pitching Rankings