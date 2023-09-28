At the moment the New Orleans Saints are 14th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +4000.

Saints Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +125

+125 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Saints Super Bowl Odds Insights

Bookmakers rate the Saints much higher (14th-best in the league) than the computer rankings do (22nd).

In terms of winning the Super Bowl, the Saints currently have the same odds, going from +4000 at the start of the season to +4000.

With odds of +4000, the Saints have been given a 2.4% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

New Orleans Betting Insights

New Orleans hasn't won a game against the spread this season.

None of the Saints' three games has hit the over this season.

The Saints are 2-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).

New Orleans has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Saints are totaling 314.7 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 20th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank ninth, surrendering 288.0 yards per contest.

The Saints rank 25th in scoring offense (17.7 points per game) and sixth in scoring defense (16.7 points allowed per game) this year.

Saints Impact Players

In three games, Chris Olave has 22 receptions for 302 yards (100.7 per game) and zero TDs.

Derek Carr has thrown for 636 yards (212.0 per game), completing 65.5%, with two touchdowns and two interceptions in three games.

Rashid Shaheed has nine catches for 152 yards (50.7 per game) and one TD in three games.

In three games, Tony Jones Jr. has run for 70 yards (23.3 per game) and two scores.

Alontae Taylor has been doing his part on defense, posting 14 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended for the Saints.

Saints Player Futures

2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Titans W 16-15 +8000 2 September 18 @ Panthers W 20-17 +30000 3 September 24 @ Packers L 18-17 +4000 4 October 1 Buccaneers - +10000 5 October 8 @ Patriots - +8000 6 October 15 @ Texans - +40000 7 October 19 Jaguars - +3000 8 October 29 @ Colts - +12500 9 November 5 Bears - +40000 10 November 12 @ Vikings - +8000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Falcons - +5000 13 December 3 Lions - +2200 14 December 10 Panthers - +30000 15 December 17 Giants - +12500 16 December 21 @ Rams - +10000 17 December 31 @ Buccaneers - +10000 18 January 7 Falcons - +5000

