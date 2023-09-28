Jordan Montgomery gets the nod on the mound for the Texas Rangers in the first of a four-game series against the Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford on Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank third in Major League Baseball with 231 home runs.

Fueled by 573 extra-base hits, Texas ranks second in MLB with a .458 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers rank second in MLB with a .265 team batting average.

Texas has scored 873 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .339 this season, which ranks third in the league.

The Rangers rank 16th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.

Texas strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 24th in MLB.

Texas has pitched to a 4.29 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.

The Rangers have a combined WHIP of 1.273 as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers will hand the ball to Montgomery (10-11) for his 32nd start of the season.

The left-hander did not allow a run in seven innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth quality start in a row.

Montgomery has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 31 chances this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 9/23/2023 Mariners W 2-0 Home Jordan Montgomery Logan Gilbert 9/24/2023 Mariners W 9-8 Home Nathan Eovaldi Bryan Woo 9/25/2023 Angels W 5-1 Away Jon Gray Patrick Sandoval 9/26/2023 Angels L 9-3 Away Cody Bradford Reid Detmers 9/27/2023 Angels W 5-0 Away Dane Dunning Griffin Canning 9/28/2023 Mariners - Away Jordan Montgomery Logan Gilbert 9/29/2023 Mariners - Away Nathan Eovaldi Bryan Woo 9/30/2023 Mariners - Away - Luis Castillo 10/1/2023 Mariners - Away Jon Gray George Kirby

