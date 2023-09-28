Thursday's game that pits the Seattle Mariners (85-73) against the Texas Rangers (89-69) at T-Mobile Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Mariners. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on September 28.

The probable starters are Logan Gilbert (13-7) for the Mariners and Jordan Montgomery (10-11) for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Mariners 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Read More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Texas and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rangers' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Rangers have won in 21, or 47.7%, of the 44 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Texas has a mark of 14-17 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Texas scores the third-most runs in baseball (873 total, 5.5 per game).

The Rangers have the 16th-ranked ERA (4.29) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Schedule