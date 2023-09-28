The Texas Rangers, including Corey Seager (.250 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Angels.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager leads Texas with 153 hits and an OBP of .392 this season.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is second in the league in slugging.

Seager is batting .333 with one homer during his last outings and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.

Seager has picked up a hit in 77.4% of his 115 games this year, with multiple hits in 39.1% of those games.

In 31 games this season, he has homered (27.0%, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate).

In 54 games this season (47.0%), Seager has picked up an RBI, and in 23 of those games (20.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

He has scored in 53.0% of his games this season (61 of 115), with two or more runs 23 times (20.0%).

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 51 .333 AVG .327 .403 OBP .380 .703 SLG .556 46 XBH 29 23 HR 10 56 RBI 40 43/28 K/BB 40/19 1 SB 1

Mariners Pitching Rankings