How to Watch the Braves vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 28
AJ Smith-Shawver and Marcus Stroman will start for their respective teams when the Atlanta Braves and the Chicago Cubs face off on Thursday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET.
Braves vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 303 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .502 slugging percentage.
- The Braves have an MLB-best .275 batting average.
- Atlanta has the most productive offense in MLB play, scoring 5.8 runs per game (922 total runs).
- The Braves are the top team in baseball this season with a .343 on-base percentage.
- Braves hitters strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-lowest average in MLB.
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks second in the majors.
- Atlanta's 4.13 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves average baseball's 17th-ranked WHIP (1.298).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Smith-Shawver starts for the first time this season for the Braves.
- The righty is making his MLB debut. He's 20 years old.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/22/2023
|Nationals
|W 9-6
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Patrick Corbin
|9/24/2023
|Nationals
|L 3-2
|Away
|Allan Winans
|Jackson Rutledge
|9/24/2023
|Nationals
|W 8-5
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Joan Adon
|9/26/2023
|Cubs
|W 7-6
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Justin Steele
|9/27/2023
|Cubs
|W 6-5
|Home
|Darius Vines
|Jameson Taillon
|9/28/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Marcus Stroman
|9/29/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Allan Winans
|Trevor Williams
|9/30/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Joan Adon
|10/1/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Jackson Rutledge
