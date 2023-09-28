Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Rasul Douglas: Week 4 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
The Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown will face the Green Bay Packers' defense and Rasul Douglas in Week 4 action at Lambeau Field. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on the Lions receivers' matchup against the Packers secondary.
Lions vs. Packers Game Info
- Game Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Venue: Lambeau Field
- Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Packers
|31.9
|10.6
|15
|56
|9.88
Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Rasul Douglas Insights
Amon-Ra St. Brown & the Lions' Offense
- Amon-Ra St. Brown's 275 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 28 times and has totaled 21 receptions and one touchdown.
- In the air, Detroit has thrown for 809 yards, or 269.7 per game -- that's the seventh-highest total in the league.
- The Lions' scoring average on offense ranks 12th in the NFL, at 24 points per game.
- Detroit ranks 15th in the NFL in pass rate, averaging 34.3 pass attempts per contest (103 total pass attempts).
- In the red zone, the Lions have been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, throwing the ball seven times (fifth-fewest in NFL).
Rasul Douglas & the Packers' Defense
- Rasul Douglas leads the team with one interception, while also putting up 14 tackles and four passes defended.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Green Bay's D has been firing on all cylinders, with 599 passing yards allowed this season (10th-fewest in NFL).
- So far this year, the Packers are 13th in the NFL in points allowed (20.7 per game) and 15th in total yards allowed (336.3 per game).
- Green Bay has allowed more than 100 receiving yards to one player this season.
- The Packers have allowed a touchdown pass to three players this season.
Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Rasul Douglas Advanced Stats
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|Rasul Douglas
|Rec. Targets
|28
|12
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|21
|4
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|13.1
|7
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|275
|14
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|91.7
|4.7
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|71
|0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|4
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|1
|1
|Interceptions
