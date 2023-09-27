The Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels will meet on Wednesday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, at 9:38 PM ET, with Corey Seager and Randal Grichuk among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Rangers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Time: 9:38 PM ET

TV Channel: BSW

Location: Anaheim, California

Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.5 home runs per game to rank third in MLB play with 228 total home runs.

Texas ranks second in baseball with a .457 slugging percentage.

The Rangers' .265 batting average is second-best in MLB.

Texas has the No. 3 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.5 runs per game (868 total runs).

The Rangers rank third in MLB with an on-base percentage of .339.

The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 16 mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Texas has a 4.32 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers average baseball's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.277).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Dane Dunning (11-6 with a 3.94 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 162 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 25th of the season.

In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Dunning has 11 quality starts under his belt this season.

Dunning will try to continue a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 4.9 innings per appearance).

In eight of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 9/22/2023 Mariners W 8-5 Home Dane Dunning Bryce Miller 9/23/2023 Mariners W 2-0 Home Jordan Montgomery Logan Gilbert 9/24/2023 Mariners W 9-8 Home Nathan Eovaldi Bryan Woo 9/25/2023 Angels W 5-1 Away Jon Gray Patrick Sandoval 9/26/2023 Angels L 9-3 Away Cody Bradford Reid Detmers 9/27/2023 Angels - Away Dane Dunning Griffin Canning 9/28/2023 Mariners - Away Jordan Montgomery Logan Gilbert 9/29/2023 Mariners - Away Nathan Eovaldi Bryan Woo 9/30/2023 Mariners - Away - Luis Castillo 10/1/2023 Mariners - Away Jon Gray George Kirby

