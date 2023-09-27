How to Watch the Rangers vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 27
The Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels will meet on Wednesday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, at 9:38 PM ET, with Corey Seager and Randal Grichuk among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Rangers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Time: 9:38 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers average 1.5 home runs per game to rank third in MLB play with 228 total home runs.
- Texas ranks second in baseball with a .457 slugging percentage.
- The Rangers' .265 batting average is second-best in MLB.
- Texas has the No. 3 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.5 runs per game (868 total runs).
- The Rangers rank third in MLB with an on-base percentage of .339.
- The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 16 mark in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- Texas has a 4.32 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers average baseball's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.277).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Dane Dunning (11-6 with a 3.94 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 162 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 25th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Dunning has 11 quality starts under his belt this season.
- Dunning will try to continue a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 4.9 innings per appearance).
- In eight of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/22/2023
|Mariners
|W 8-5
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Bryce Miller
|9/23/2023
|Mariners
|W 2-0
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Logan Gilbert
|9/24/2023
|Mariners
|W 9-8
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Bryan Woo
|9/25/2023
|Angels
|W 5-1
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Patrick Sandoval
|9/26/2023
|Angels
|L 9-3
|Away
|Cody Bradford
|Reid Detmers
|9/27/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Griffin Canning
|9/28/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Logan Gilbert
|9/29/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Bryan Woo
|9/30/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|-
|Luis Castillo
|10/1/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|George Kirby
