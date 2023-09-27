Wednesday's game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has the Texas Rangers (88-69) going head to head against the Los Angeles Angels (71-87) at 9:38 PM ET (on September 27). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Rangers, so expect a tight matchup.

The Rangers will give the nod to Dane Dunning (11-6, 3.94 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Griffin Canning (7-7, 4.39 ERA).

Rangers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 6, Angels 5.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Rangers have won 63, or 59.4%, of the 106 games they've played as favorites this season.

Texas has a record of 34-21, a 61.8% win rate, when favored by -150 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 60% chance to win.

Texas has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 868.

The Rangers have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.32).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Schedule