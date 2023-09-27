The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: BSW

BSW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is hitting .272 with 31 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 34 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 41st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 93rd and he is 82nd in slugging.

Taveras has reached base via a hit in 89 games this year (of 138 played), and had multiple hits in 37 of those games.

In 8.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Taveras has driven in a run in 42 games this season (30.4%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (10.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored at least once 51 times this year (37.0%), including 14 games with multiple runs (10.1%).

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 70 .285 AVG .261 .333 OBP .303 .456 SLG .397 23 XBH 24 9 HR 4 37 RBI 28 59/17 K/BB 54/17 8 SB 6

