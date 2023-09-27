Josh Jung vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Josh Jung (.263 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Angels.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung is batting .272 with 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 29 walks.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 41st in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.
- In 82 of 117 games this year (70.1%) Jung has picked up a hit, and in 36 of those games he had more than one (30.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 17.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Jung has picked up an RBI in 40 games this year (34.2%), with two or more RBI in 20 of those games (17.1%).
- He has scored in 41.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 18.8%.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|53
|.272
|AVG
|.271
|.336
|OBP
|.301
|.472
|SLG
|.489
|23
|XBH
|26
|12
|HR
|11
|40
|RBI
|30
|79/20
|K/BB
|64/9
|0
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.74).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (203 total, 1.3 per game).
- Canning (7-7) takes the mound for the Angels in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 4.39 ERA in 121 2/3 innings pitched, with 134 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 4.39 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .247 to his opponents.
