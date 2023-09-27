On Wednesday, Josh Jung (.263 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Angels.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

TV Channel: BSW

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung is batting .272 with 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 29 walks.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 41st in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.

In 82 of 117 games this year (70.1%) Jung has picked up a hit, and in 36 of those games he had more than one (30.8%).

He has hit a home run in 17.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

Jung has picked up an RBI in 40 games this year (34.2%), with two or more RBI in 20 of those games (17.1%).

He has scored in 41.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 18.8%.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 53 .272 AVG .271 .336 OBP .301 .472 SLG .489 23 XBH 26 12 HR 11 40 RBI 30 79/20 K/BB 64/9 0 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings