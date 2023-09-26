The New Orleans Saints have +4000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 15th-ranked in the NFL as of September 26.

Saints Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +125

+125 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

New Orleans Betting Insights

New Orleans covered six times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

Saints games hit the over six out of 17 times last season.

New Orleans sported the 19th-ranked offense last year (333.8 yards per game), and it was even better on defense, ranking fifth-best with just 314.8 yards allowed per game.

The Saints posted four wins at home last year and three on the road.

New Orleans picked up four wins as the favorite in six games last season, and won twice (in 10 opportunities) as an underdog.

In the NFC South the Saints won only two games (2-4), and in the conference overall they went 5-7.

Saints Impact Players

Derek Carr had 24 TD passes and 14 interceptions in 15 games for the Raiders last year, completing 60.8% of his throws for 3,522 yards (234.8 per game).

Alvin Kamara ran for 897 yards (59.8 per game) and two touchdowns in 15 games.

In addition, Kamara had 57 catches for 490 yards and two touchdowns.

Taysom Hill threw for 240 yards (15.0 per game), completing 68.4% of his passes, with two touchdowns and zero interceptions in 16 games a season ago.

Chris Olave had 72 receptions for 1,042 yards (69.5 per game) and four touchdowns in 15 games.

On defense last year, Demario Davis helped lead the way with one interception to go with 109 tackles, 10.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games.

Saints Player Futures

2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Titans W 16-15 +8000 2 September 18 @ Panthers W 20-17 +30000 3 September 24 @ Packers L 18-17 +3500 4 October 1 Buccaneers - +8000 5 October 8 @ Patriots - +8000 6 October 15 @ Texans - +40000 7 October 19 Jaguars - +3000 8 October 29 @ Colts - +12500 9 November 5 Bears - +40000 10 November 12 @ Vikings - BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Falcons - +6600 13 December 3 Lions - +2200 14 December 10 Panthers - +30000 15 December 17 Giants - +12500 16 December 21 @ Rams - +10000 17 December 31 @ Buccaneers - +8000 18 January 7 Falcons - +6600

