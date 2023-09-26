The Texas Rangers visit the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Marcus Semien, Brandon Drury and others in this matchup.

Rangers vs. Angels Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Semien Stats

Semien has recorded 179 hits with 38 doubles, four triples, 28 home runs and 69 walks. He has driven in 98 runs with 14 stolen bases.

He's slashing .277/.348/.478 on the season.

Semien will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, three home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Sep. 25 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 24 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 20 2-for-3 1 0 3 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has recorded 150 hits with 42 doubles, 33 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 96 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .329/.391/.638 on the year.

Seager takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .200 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Sep. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 24 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 23 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 22 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 20 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Brandon Drury Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Drury Stats

Drury has collected 120 hits with 28 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 77 runs.

He has a .258/.303/.480 slash line so far this season.

Drury Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rangers Sep. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Twins Sep. 24 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 at Twins Sep. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 at Twins Sep. 22 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 at Rays Sep. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0

Randal Grichuk Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Grichuk Stats

Randal Grichuk has 112 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 28 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .271/.324/.459 so far this year.

Grichuk has picked up a hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with three doubles and a walk.

Grichuk Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Sep. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Sep. 24 1-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 at Twins Sep. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Twins Sep. 22 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 at Rays Sep. 21 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 0

