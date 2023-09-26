When the Texas Rangers (88-68) go head to head against the Los Angeles Angels (70-87) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Tuesday, September 26 at 9:38 PM ET, Marcus Semien will be looking for his 100th RBI of the season (he's currently sitting at 98).

The Rangers are -175 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Angels (+145). The over/under for the contest has been set at 9 runs.

Rangers vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Cody Bradford - TEX (4-2, 4.65 ERA) vs Reid Detmers - LAA (3-10, 4.70 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Rangers Moneyline Angels Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -175 +145 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Looking to bet on the Rangers versus Angels game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rangers (-175) in this matchup, means that you think the Rangers will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $15.71 back.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Marcus Semien hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Rangers vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 105 times this season and won 63, or 60%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Rangers have a record of 24-12 (66.7%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 63.6% chance to win.

The Rangers went 6-3 over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Angels have been victorious in 33, or 39.3%, of the 84 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Angels have a win-loss record of 5-14 when favored by +145 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Angels have a record of 2-8.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL West -649 - 1st

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.