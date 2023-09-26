The Atlanta Braves, including Orlando Arcia (.343 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a walk) in his previous game against the Nationals.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is batting .272 with 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 37 walks.

He ranks 42nd in batting average, 72nd in on base percentage, and 78th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB action.

Arcia has picked up a hit in 81 of 133 games this season, with multiple hits 36 times.

He has hit a home run in 12.8% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his chances at the plate.

Arcia has driven in a run in 43 games this year (32.3%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (13.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 39.1% of his games this year (52 of 133), with two or more runs 13 times (9.8%).

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 67 .270 AVG .273 .329 OBP .325 .423 SLG .442 18 XBH 24 8 HR 9 33 RBI 31 52/18 K/BB 46/19 1 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings