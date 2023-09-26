Marcell Ozuna vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Marcell Ozuna -- hitting .282 with four doubles, two home runs, four walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the mound, on September 26 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is hitting .270 with 27 doubles, 36 home runs and 55 walks.
- He ranks 48th in batting average, 47th in on base percentage, and eighth in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Ozuna has reached base via a hit in 97 games this season (of 138 played), and had multiple hits in 32 of those games.
- Looking at the 138 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 33 of them (23.9%), and in 6.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Ozuna has picked up an RBI in 53 games this year (38.4%), with more than one RBI in 25 of those contests (18.1%).
- In 44.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (8.7%).
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|69
|.297
|AVG
|.244
|.367
|OBP
|.319
|.590
|SLG
|.484
|35
|XBH
|28
|19
|HR
|17
|44
|RBI
|47
|59/28
|K/BB
|70/27
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (171 total, 1.1 per game).
- Steele (16-5) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 30th start of the season. He has a 3.32 ERA in 168 2/3 innings pitched, with 170 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed three innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.32), 19th in WHIP (1.179), and 23rd in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.