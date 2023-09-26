How to Watch the Braves vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 26
Justin Steele will start for the Chicago Cubs in the first of a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr. on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
Braves vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 299 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta has an MLB-best .502 slugging percentage.
- The Braves have a league-high .276 batting average.
- Atlanta has the most prolific offense in MLB action, scoring 5.8 runs per game (909 total runs).
- The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .344 on-base percentage.
- Braves hitters strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-fewest strikeouts in baseball.
- Atlanta's pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta has a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves have the 17th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.296).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bryce Elder (12-4) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 31st start of the season. He's put together a 3.63 ERA in 171 2/3 innings pitched, with 126 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Elder has recorded 16 quality starts this year.
- Elder enters the matchup with 26 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.
- In six of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/20/2023
|Phillies
|L 6-5
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Aaron Nola
|9/21/2023
|Nationals
|W 10-3
|Away
|Max Fried
|Jake Irvin
|9/22/2023
|Nationals
|W 9-6
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Patrick Corbin
|9/24/2023
|Nationals
|L 3-2
|Away
|Allan Winans
|Jackson Rutledge
|9/24/2023
|Nationals
|W 8-5
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Joan Adon
|9/26/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Justin Steele
|9/27/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Max Fried
|Jameson Taillon
|9/28/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Marcus Stroman
|9/29/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Kyle Wright
|Jake Irvin
|9/30/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Patrick Corbin
|10/1/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|-
|Trevor Williams
