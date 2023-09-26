Adolis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .594 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, on September 26 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Angels.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .245 with 28 doubles, 37 home runs and 62 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 105th, his on-base percentage ranks 72nd, and he is 19th in the league in slugging.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 89 of 142 games this year, with multiple hits 29 times.

He has hit a long ball in 33 games this season (23.2%), homering in 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 61 games this season (43.0%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, and in 26 of those games (18.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 72 games this season (50.7%), including multiple runs in 27 games.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 66 .271 AVG .218 .359 OBP .293 .601 SLG .405 40 XBH 25 25 HR 12 62 RBI 42 80/34 K/BB 87/28 4 SB 5

Angels Pitching Rankings