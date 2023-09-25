The Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) host the Los Angeles Rams (1-1) at Paycor Stadium on Monday, September 25, 2023.

The recent betting insights and trends for the Bengals and Rams can be seen below before you wager on Monday's matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Bengals vs. Rams Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 25, 2023

Monday, September 25, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Paycor Stadium

Paycor Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bengals 2.5 43.5 -150 +125

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Bengals vs. Rams Betting Records & Stats

Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals games last season featured more combined points than this contest's total of 43.5 points seven times.

Cincinnati's outings last season had an average total of 44.8, 1.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bengals beat the spread 12 times in 16 games last season.

The Bengals finished 11-3 in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 78.6% of those games).

In games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, Cincinnati went 11-2 (84.6%).

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams played six games last season that finished with a point total over 43.5 points.

The average over/under for Los Angeles' outings last year was 42.3, 1.2 fewer points than this game's total.

The Rams had six wins in 17 games against the spread last season.

The Rams were underdogs 11 times last season and won twice.

Los Angeles had a record of 2-6 in games where sportsbooks had them as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.

Bengals vs. Rams Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Bengals 26.1 8 20.1 5 44.8 7 Rams 18.1 27 22.6 21 42.3 6

Bengals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.8 46.1 43.7 Implied Team Total AVG 24.9 26.3 23.8 ATS Record 12-2-1 5-1-1 7-1-0 Over/Under Record 6-9-1 3-4-0 3-5-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 11-3 5-1 6-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 1-0 0-1

Rams Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.3 42.3 42.2 Implied Team Total AVG 24.1 24.1 24.1 ATS Record 6-10-1 4-5-0 2-5-1 Over/Under Record 6-10-1 5-4-0 1-6-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 2-2 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-9 2-2 0-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.