The No. 5 USC Trojans (3-0) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Sun Devil Stadium in a Pac-12 battle.

USC owns the 80th-ranked defense this year (368.3 yards allowed per game), and has been more effective on offense, ranking fourth-best with a tally of 580.7 yards per game. Arizona State has been sputtering on offense, ranking fourth-worst in the FBS with 13 points per game. It has been more productive defensively, allowing 25.7 points per contest (84th-ranked).

USC vs. Arizona State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

USC vs. Arizona State Key Statistics

USC Arizona State 580.7 (8th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 292.7 (123rd) 368.3 (80th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 293.3 (31st) 185 (40th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 95.7 (120th) 395.7 (4th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 197 (99th) 1 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (128th) 4 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (128th)

USC Stats Leaders

Caleb Williams has 878 passing yards for USC, completing 77.5% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdowns this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 61 rushing yards (20.3 ypg) on 12 carries with one rushing touchdown.

MarShawn Lloyd has carried the ball 25 times for a team-high 195 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times as a runner. He's also tacked on three catches for 71 yards (23.7 per game).

Quinten Joyner has been handed the ball 14 times this year and racked up 113 yards (37.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Tahj Washington has hauled in nine receptions for 233 yards (77.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Duce Robinson has put together a 186-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in eight passes on 12 targets.

Brenden Rice has racked up five receptions for 124 yards, an average of 41.3 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Arizona State Stats Leaders

Jaden Rashada has 403 passing yards, or 134.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 56.7% of his passes and has thrown three touchdowns with one interception.

Cameron Skattebo is his team's leading rusher with 36 carries for 148 yards, or 49.3 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well. Skattebo has also chipped in with six catches for 51 yards.

DeCarlos Brooks has compiled 90 yards on 21 carries.

Xavier Guillory has hauled in 140 receiving yards on 12 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Elijhah Badger has caught nine passes and compiled 125 receiving yards (41.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Jalin Conyers' eight targets have resulted in six grabs for 68 yards.

