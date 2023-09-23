The Texas A&M Aggies (2-1) and the Auburn Tigers (3-0) square off on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Kyle Field in a battle of SEC opponents.

Texas A&M is totaling 467.0 yards per game offensively this season (27th in the FBS), and is surrendering 298.3 yards per game (38th) on the other side of the ball. Auburn ranks 26th in the FBS with 39.3 points per contest, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks 18th-best by allowing only 12.3 points per game.

Read below where we dig deep into all of the info you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Texas A&M vs. Auburn Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Texas A&M vs. Auburn Key Statistics

Texas A&M Auburn 467.0 (35th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 428.0 (56th) 298.3 (36th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 264.0 (13th) 129.7 (96th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 215.7 (18th) 337.3 (11th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 212.3 (89th) 3 (32nd) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (115th) 2 (107th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (10th)

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Conner Weigman has thrown for 909 yards (303.0 ypg) to lead Texas A&M, completing 70.5% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 69 rushing yards on 11 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Amari Daniels, has carried the ball 34 times for 149 yards (49.7 per game), scoring two times. He's also caught seven passes for 52 yards.

This season, Rueben Owens has carried the ball 20 times for 83 yards (27.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Evan Stewart's 257 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 27 times and has collected 19 receptions and two touchdowns.

Ainias Smith has put together a 194-yard season so far, reeling in 13 passes on 17 targets.

Jahdae Walker has been the target of 13 passes and compiled eight receptions for 141 yards, an average of 47.0 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne has thrown for 517 yards (172.3 ypg) to lead Auburn, completing 68.3% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 140 yards (46.7 ypg) on 22 carries with two touchdowns.

Damari Alston has piled up 24 carries and totaled 119 yards with one touchdown.

Jay Fair has totaled 14 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 174 (58.0 yards per game). He's been targeted 19 times and has two touchdowns.

Rivaldo Fairweather has put together a 96-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught eight passes on eight targets.

Shane Hooks has racked up 88 reciving yards (29.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Texas A&M or Auburn gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.