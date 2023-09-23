The South Carolina Gamecocks (1-2) square off against a fellow SEC foe when they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Williams-Brice Stadium.

South Carolina is averaging 26 points per game on offense (82nd in the FBS), and ranks 81st on the other side of the ball with 25.3 points allowed per game. From an offensive angle, Mississippi State is compiling 31 points per game (61st-ranked). It ranks 76th in the FBS defensively (24 points given up per game).

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Key Statistics

Mississippi State South Carolina 344.3 (100th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 410.3 (67th) 389.7 (93rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 406 (96th) 179 (48th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 53 (129th) 165.3 (117th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 357.3 (8th) 1 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (31st) 6 (26th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (83rd)

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

Will Rogers leads Mississippi State with 492 yards on 44-of-74 passing with five touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Jo'Quavious Marks' team-high 325 rushing yards have come on 51 carries, with three touchdowns. He also leads the team with 90 receiving yards (30 per game) on nine catches.

Michael Wright has piled up 97 yards (on seven carries).

Lideatrick Griffin has racked up 132 receiving yards on 13 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Creed Whittemore has racked up 59 reciving yards (19.7 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

South Carolina Stats Leaders

Spencer Rattler has thrown for 954 yards (318 ypg) to lead South Carolina, completing 71.3% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season.

Dakereon Joyner has carried the ball 28 times for a team-high 75 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner. He's also tacked on 10 catches for 65 yards (21.7 per game).

Mario Anderson has racked up 41 yards on eight attempts.

Xavier Legette has hauled in 22 receptions for 367 yards (122.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Eddie Lewis has hauled in seven passes while averaging 37.3 yards per game.

O'Mega Blake has been the target of eight passes and hauled in six grabs for 93 yards, an average of 31 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

