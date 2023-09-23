In the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, September 23 at 7:30 PM, our computer model expects the Gamecocks to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction South Carolina (-6.5) Over (47.5) South Carolina 29, Mississippi State 20

Week 4 SEC Predictions

Mississippi State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 35.7% chance of a victory for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs is 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

Mississippi State has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 6.5 points or more this season (0-1).

In Bulldogs three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).

The average total for Mississippi State games this year is 10.5 more points than the point total of 47.5 in this outing.

South Carolina Betting Info (2023)

The Gamecocks have a 69.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Gamecocks have two wins against the spread this season.

South Carolina is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

The Gamecocks have had one game (out of three) hit the over this year.

South Carolina games average 56.8 total points per game this season, 9.3 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Bulldogs vs. Gamecocks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Carolina 26.0 25.3 47.0 21.0 14.0 24.0 Mississippi State 31.0 24.0 31.0 24.0 -- --

