Week 4 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Mississippi
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 3:52 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
In a Week 4 schedule that includes a lot of exciting contests, fans from Mississippi should tune in to see the Ole Miss Rebels versus the Alabama Crimson Tide.
College Football Games to Watch in Mississippi on TV This Week
Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils vs. North Carolina Central Eagles
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels at No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Alabama (-7)
Prairie View A&M Panthers at Alcorn State Braves
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Jack Spinks Stadium
- TV Channel: Braves All-Access
Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Arkansas State Red Wolves
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Southern Miss (-6.5)
Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Jackson State Tigers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Mississippi State Bulldogs at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: South Carolina (-5.5)
