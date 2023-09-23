Kansas State vs. UCF: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
Big 12 play features the Kansas State Wildcats (2-1) squaring off against the UCF Knights (3-0) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. The Wildcats are favored by 4.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 52.5 points.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas State vs. UCF matchup.
Kansas State vs. UCF Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Manhattan, Kansas
- Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium
Kansas State vs. UCF Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas State Moneyline
|UCF Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas State (-4.5)
|52.5
|-225
|+175
|FanDuel
|-
|52.5
|-
|-
Kansas State vs. UCF Betting Trends
- Kansas State has covered twice in three matchups with a spread this season.
- The Wildcats have covered the spread when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites in two of two opportunities this season.
- UCF has won two games against the spread this season.
Kansas State & UCF 2023 Futures Odds
|Kansas State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
|To Win the Big 12
|+800
|Bet $100 to win $800
|UCF
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
|To Win the Big 12
|+2500
|Bet $100 to win $2500
