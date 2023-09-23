The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (3-0) hit the road for an ACC showdown against the Clemson Tigers (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Memorial Stadium.

On offense, Florida State ranks 33rd in the FBS with 462.7 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 101st in total defense (391.7 yards allowed per contest). Clemson's offense has been excelling, accumulating 40.3 points per contest (20th-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 47th by surrendering 19.7 points per game.

Florida State vs. Clemson Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: Memorial Stadium

Florida State vs. Clemson Key Statistics

Florida State Clemson 462.7 (41st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 489.3 (25th) 391.7 (96th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 246.7 (6th) 189.7 (36th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 216.7 (16th) 273 (38th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 272.7 (39th) 3 (32nd) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (98th) 4 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (10th)

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has been a dual threat for Florida State so far this season. He has 729 passing yards, completing 64.3% of his passes and throwing eight touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 96 yards (32 ypg) on 17 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Trey Benson has 194 rushing yards on 35 carries with four touchdowns.

Johnny Wilson's leads his squad with 209 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 11 receptions (out of 21 targets).

Keon Coleman has hauled in 12 receptions totaling 170 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jaheim Bell has a total of 125 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing seven throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik has recored 693 passing yards, or 231 per game, so far this season. He has completed 66.4% of his passes and has collected eight touchdowns with two interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 21 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

Will Shipley has rushed 36 times for 225 yards. He's also tacked on 11 catches for 58 yards and one touchdown.

Phil Mafah has run for 166 yards across 25 attempts, scoring three touchdowns.

Beaux Collins' 197 receiving yards (65.7 yards per game) are a team high. He has 13 catches on 19 targets with one touchdown.

Antonio Williams has 15 receptions (on 20 targets) for a total of 145 yards (48.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Tyler Brown's seven catches (on eight targets) have netted him 79 yards (26.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

