The Texas Rangers and Robbie Grossman will take on the Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford on Friday at 8:05 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Mariners have +100 odds to play spoiler. A 9-run total has been listed for this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rangers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rangers vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -120 +100 9 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 3-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Rangers and their opponents are 8-2-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have put together a 59-42 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 58.4% of those games).

Texas has gone 52-39 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (57.1% winning percentage).

The Rangers have an implied moneyline win probability of 54.5% in this matchup.

Texas has played in 151 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 80 times (80-64-7).

The Rangers have covered 64.3% of their games this season, going 9-5-0 ATS.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 47-31 37-37 33-23 51-44 57-52 27-15

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.