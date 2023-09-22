Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Marshall County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Marshall County, Mississippi? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Marshall County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Ashland High School at Potts Camp High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Potts Camp, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
