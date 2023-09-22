Leflore County, Mississippi has high school football games on the docket this week, and info on how to watch them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Leflore County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

South Delta High School at Amanda Elzy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Greenwood, MS

Greenwood, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Leflore County High School at Greenwood High School