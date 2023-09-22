Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Lee County, Mississippi this week, we've got what you need here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lee County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Saltillo High School at Shannon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Shannon, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.