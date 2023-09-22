Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Leake County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Leake County, Mississippi, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Leake County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Leake County High School at Sebastopol High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Sebastopol, MS
- Conference: 1A Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
