Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lauderdale County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Lauderdale County, Mississippi this week, we've got the information below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lauderdale County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Kemper Academy at Northeast Lauderdale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Meridian, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jacksonville High School at Russell Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Meridian, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.