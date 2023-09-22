If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Harrison County, Mississippi, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Harrison County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

Long Beach High School at Petal High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Long Beach, MS

Long Beach, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Moss Point High School at West Harrison High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Gulfport, MS

Gulfport, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Pascagoula High School at Biloxi High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Biloxi, MS

Biloxi, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Mendenhall High School at Harrison Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Gulfport, MS

Gulfport, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at St. Patrick High School