Friday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (98-55) and Washington Nationals (68-86) going head to head at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on September 22.

The probable pitchers are Charlie Morton (14-12) for the Braves and Patrick Corbin (10-13) for the Nationals.

Braves vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, September 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

In their last game with a spread, the Braves covered the spread.

The Braves have won 90, or 65.2%, of the 138 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Atlanta has won 25 of its 32 games, or 78.1%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta leads MLB with 890 runs scored this season.

The Braves' 4.12 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule