Rafael Devers is just two RBI away from his 100th of the campaign as his Boston Red Sox (75-77) face the Texas Rangers (83-68) on Wednesday at 2:05 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jon Gray (8-8) to the mound, while Brayan Bello (12-9) will get the nod for the Red Sox.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (8-8, 3.87 ERA) vs Bello - BOS (12-9, 3.71 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jon Gray

Gray (8-8) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 31-year-old has pitched in 27 games this season with an ERA of 3.87, a 2.53 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.282.

He has 11 quality starts in 27 chances this season.

Gray has started 27 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 21 times. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 27 chances this season.

Jon Gray vs. Red Sox

The Red Sox rank eighth in MLB with 744 runs scored this season. They have a .261 batting average this campaign with 176 home runs (17th in the league).

The Red Sox have gone 9-for-25 with two doubles and three RBI in six innings this season against the right-hander.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brayan Bello

The Red Sox will send Bello (12-9) to the mound to make his 27th start of the season. He is 12-9 with a 3.71 ERA and 127 strikeouts through 148 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.71, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 26 games this season. Opponents have a .259 batting average against him.

Bello enters this matchup with 15 quality starts under his belt this season.

Bello will look to last five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

He has not made an appearance yet in 2023 that he did not surrender at least one earned run.

Brayan Bello vs. Rangers

The opposing Rangers offense has a collective .265 batting average, and is second in the league with 1387 total hits and third in MLB action with 826 runs scored. They have the third-ranked slugging percentage (.453) and are sixth in all of MLB with 211 home runs.

Head-to-head against the Rangers this season, Bello has thrown seven innings, giving up two earned runs on eight hits while striking out three.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.