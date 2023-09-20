Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers will see Brayan Bello at the rubber for the Boston Red Sox in the final game of a three-game series, Wednesday at 2:05 PM ET.

The Red Sox are +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Rangers (-145). The total is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under).

Rangers vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -145 +120 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have won 58 of the 100 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (58%).

Texas has a 37-26 record (winning 58.7% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The Rangers have a 59.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Texas has played in 150 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 79 times (79-64-7).

The Rangers have collected a 9-5-0 record ATS this season.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 46-31 37-37 32-23 51-44 56-52 27-15

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.