When the Boston Red Sox (75-76) go head to head against the Texas Rangers (82-68) at Globe Life Field on Tuesday, September 19 at 8:05 PM ET, Rafael Devers will be seeking his 100th RBI of the season (he currently has 98).

The Rangers have been listed as -160 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Red Sox (+135). The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Rangers vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi - TEX (11-4, 2.96 ERA) vs Tanner Houck - BOS (5-9, 4.94 ERA)

Rangers vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Rangers Moneyline Red Sox Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -160 +135 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Rangers vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have been favored 99 times and won 57, or 57.6%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Rangers have a 29-18 record (winning 61.7% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers went 3-3 over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Red Sox have been victorious in 38, or 48.7%, of the 78 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Red Sox have a win-loss record of 8-4 when favored by +135 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1600 7th 2nd Win AL West +550 - 3rd

