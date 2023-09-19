The Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox will play on Tuesday at Globe Life Field, at 8:05 PM ET, with Corey Seager and Rafael Devers among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Rangers vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank sixth in MLB action with 210 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Texas is third in baseball with a .453 slugging percentage.

The Rangers' .265 batting average is second-best in the majors.

Texas is the third-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.5 runs per game (820 total).

The Rangers rank third in MLB with an on-base percentage of .337.

The Rangers' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 17th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Texas' 4.31 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.273).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers are sending Nathan Eovaldi (11-4) out to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 11-4 with a 2.96 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 130 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander threw 3 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

Eovaldi enters this outing with 11 quality starts under his belt this season.

Eovaldi has pitched five or more innings in a game 19 times this year entering this matchup.

In eight of his 22 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 9/14/2023 Blue Jays W 9-2 Away Nathan Eovaldi Kevin Gausman 9/15/2023 Guardians L 12-3 Away Jon Gray Lucas Giolito 9/16/2023 Guardians L 2-1 Away Dane Dunning Tanner Bibee 9/17/2023 Guardians L 9-2 Away Cody Bradford Gavin Williams 9/18/2023 Red Sox L 4-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Kutter Crawford 9/19/2023 Red Sox - Home Nathan Eovaldi Tanner Houck 9/20/2023 Red Sox - Home Jon Gray Brayan Bello 9/22/2023 Mariners - Home Dane Dunning Bryce Miller 9/23/2023 Mariners - Home - Logan Gilbert 9/24/2023 Mariners - Home Jordan Montgomery Bryan Woo 9/25/2023 Angels - Away Nathan Eovaldi -

