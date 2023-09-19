The Texas Rangers and Corey Seager head into the second of a three-game series against Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday at Globe Life Field.

Bookmakers list the Rangers as -155 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Red Sox +125 moneyline odds. The matchup's over/under is listed at 8.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -155 +125 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have put together a 57-42 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 57.6% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, Texas has a record of 29-20 (59.2%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rangers have an implied win probability of 60.8%.

Texas has combined with opponents to go over the total 78 times this season for a 78-64-7 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have covered 64.3% of their games this season, going 9-5-0 against the spread.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 45-31 37-37 32-23 50-44 55-52 27-15

