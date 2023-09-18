There are seven matches on the docket today in the Zhuhai Championships, across three different tournament rounds, with No. 257-ranked Stefano Napolitano against No. 313 Luke Saville looking like the best matchup.

Zhuhai Championships Info

Tournament: Zhuhai Championships

Zhuhai Championships

Date: September 19

September 19 TV Channel:

Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai

Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai Location: Zhuhai, China

Zhuhai, China Court Surface: Hard

Who will win the Zhuhai Championships?

Name Odds to Win Odds Rank Cameron Norrie +400 1st Sebastian Korda +500 2nd Karen Khachanov +550 3rd Andy Murray +700 4th Jan-Lennard Struff +900 5th Mackenzie McDonald +1000 6th Lloyd Harris +1400 7th Matteo Arnaldi +1400 7th Diego Schwartzman +2000 9th Aslan Karatsev +2000 9th

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Dane Sweeny vs. Filip Peliwo Qualification Round 1 12:20 AM ET Sweeny (-350) Peliwo (+230) Lorenzo Giustino vs. Alex Bolt Qualification Round 1 12:30 AM ET Bolt (-160) Giustino (+120) Robert Strombachs vs. Arthur Weber Qualifying Qualification Round 1 2:00 AM ET Weber (-135) Strombachs (+100) Marc Polmans vs. Bohua Dong Qualifying Qualification Round 1 2:30 AM ET Polmans (-3000) Dong (+950) Chukang Wang vs. Dominik Palan Qualifying Qualification Round 1 2:45 AM ET Palan (-600) Wang (+360) Alex Bolt vs. Antoine Bellier Qualifying Qualification Final 11:00 PM ET - - Stefano Napolitano vs. Luke Saville Qualifying Qualification Final 11:00 PM ET - -

