The New Orleans Saints' (1-0) injury report heading into their game against the Carolina Panthers (0-1) currently includes three players. The matchup begins at 7:15 PM on Monday, September 18 from Bank of America Stadium.

The Saints beat the Tennessee Titans 16-15 in their last game.

Their last time out, the Panthers fell to the Atlanta Falcons 24-10.

New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Juantavius Gray DB Shoulder Questionable Juwan Johnson TE Calf Limited Participation In Practice Kendre Miller RB Hamstring Questionable

Carolina Panthers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status D.J. Chark WR Hamstring Questionable Taylor Moton OT Biceps Limited Participation In Practice

Saints vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Monday, September 18, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Info: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Saints Season Insights (2022)

The Saints ranked 19th in total offense this season (333.8 yards per game), but they really clicked on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 333.8 yards allowed per game.

New Orleans totaled 19.4 points per game on offense last season, which ranked it 22nd in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked ninth, surrendering 20.3 points per game.

The Saints owned the 16th-ranked offense last year in terms of passing yards (217.2 passing yards per game), and they were better on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best with only 184.4 passing yards allowed per game.

New Orleans ranked 19th in run offense (116.6 rushing yards per game) and 24th in run defense (130.5 rushing yards allowed per game) last season.

The Saints had the second-worst turnover margin in the league last season at -11, forcing 14 turnovers (30th in NFL) while turning it over 25 times (27th in NFL).

Saints vs. Panthers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Saints (-3)

Saints (-3) Moneyline: Saints (-165), Panthers (+140)

Saints (-165), Panthers (+140) Total: 39.5 points

