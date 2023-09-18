Quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Kenny Pickett will be going head to head on September 18, when the Cleveland Browns (1-0) and Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1) match up at Acrisure Stadium. In the piece below, we dig into the numbers to decide which signal caller is more likely to take his team to victory.

Browns vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ABC

Deshaun Watson vs. Kenny Pickett Matchup

Deshaun Watson 2022 Stats Kenny Pickett 6 Games Played 13 58.2% Completion % 63.0% 1,102 (183.7) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,404 (184.9) 7 Touchdowns 7 5 Interceptions 9 175 (29.2) Rushing Yards (Per game) 237 (18.2) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 3

Steelers Defensive Stats

Last season, the Steelers were firing on all cylinders on defense, with 20.4 points allowed per game (10th in NFL).

When it came to stopping the pass, Pittsburgh gave up 3,779 total passing yards (20th in NFL) and ranked 25th in yards allowed per pass attempt (7.0).

Against the run, the Steelers' D was firing on all cylinders, with 1,838 rushing yards allowed last year (ninth-fewest in NFL).

Defensively, Pittsburgh ranked 18th in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 39.4%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it was 17th (55.3%).

Browns Defensive Stats

Last season, the Browns ceded 381 points, ranking 20th in the league with 22.4 points allowed per contest. In terms of total yards, they ranked 15th in the NFL with 5,631 total yards allowed (331.2 per contest).

When it came to stopping the pass, Cleveland's defense was very effective last season, as it ranked fifth in the league with 3,336 total passing yards allowed (196.2 per game).

Against the run, the Browns ranked 25th in the league in rushing yards allowed per game with 135.0, and they ranked 29th in rushing TDs allowed (22).

On defense, Cleveland ranked 19th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 39.5%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it was 16th (55.2%).

