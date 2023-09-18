Monday's game between the Atlanta Braves (96-53) and Philadelphia Phillies (81-68) matching up at Truist Park has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:20 PM ET on September 18.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (11-6) to the mound, while Kyle Wright (0-2) will get the nod for the Braves.

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Monday, September 18, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 6, Phillies 5.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

When it comes to the over/under, Atlanta and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Braves have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Braves have been chosen as underdogs in eight games this year and have walked away with the win five times (62.5%) in those games.

This year, Atlanta has won five of seven games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Braves have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Atlanta is the top-scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.8 runs per game (865 total).

Braves pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.10 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Braves Schedule